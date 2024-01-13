NEUTERED ADULT SMALL DOG

Benefits: Ideal bodyweight / Digestive health / Dental health ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs is specifically formulated to help neutered small breed dogs maintain an optimal weight. This diet has an adapted calorie content to help small dogs maintain an ideal weight and a blend of fibres to encourage a feeling of fullness after meals. This highly digestible formula contains specially selected prebiotics to help stimulate and support healthy digestion. The kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder helps to delay the formation of tartar. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult Small Dogs can be used in mixed feeding with as wet food with ROYAL CANIN® Neutered Adult thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability