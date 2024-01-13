Obesity Management
Dry food for dogs
Obesity Management should be used to reduce body weight (weight loss) in overweight dog. Recommended for (indications): -Obesity Not recommended for (contraindications): -Chronic disease requiring an increased energy intake-Pregnancy -Lactation -Growth.
Sizes available
50g
1kg
1.5kg
3kg
6kg
8kg
13kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
High protein
A high protein content (109g/1000kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass during a weight loss programme
Nutrients balance
Enriched with nutrients (proteins, minerals and vitamins) to compensate for the effect of energy restriction during a weight loss programme
Bone and joint health
Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight
Essential fatty acids
Essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6) and trace elements (Cu, Zn) support healthy skin and coat
|Target body weight of dog
|More than 30% overweight (grams)
|Between 15 to 30% overweight (grams)
|Target weight maintenance (grams)
|2 kg
|37
|30
|57
|4 kg
|62
|50
|95
|6 kg
|83
|68
|128
|8 kg
|102
|84
|158
|10 kg
|120
|98
|186
|12 kg
|138
|113
|213
|14 kg
|154
|126
|238
|16 kg
|170
|139
|262
|18 kg
|185
|151
|286
|20 kg
|200
|163
|309
|25 kg
|235
|192
|363
|30 kg
|268
|220
|415
|35 kg
|300
|246
|464
|40 kg
|331
|271
|512
|45 kg
|361
|295
|558
|50 kg
|390
|319
|602
|60 kg
|445
|364
|688
|70 kg
|498
|408
|770
|80 kg
|549
|449
|849
|90 kg
|599
|490
|925