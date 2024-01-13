Obesity Management

Dry food for dogs

Obesity Management should be used to reduce body weight (weight loss) in overweight dog. Recommended for (indications): -Obesity Not recommended for (contraindications): -Chronic disease requiring an increased energy intake-Pregnancy -Lactation -Growth.

Sizes available

50g

1kg

1.5kg

3kg

6kg

8kg

13kg

14kg

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

BENEFITS

High protein

A high protein content (109g/1000kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass during a weight loss programme

Nutrients balance

Enriched with nutrients (proteins, minerals and vitamins) to compensate for the effect of energy restriction during a weight loss programme

Bone and joint health

Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess body weight

Essential fatty acids

Essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6) and trace elements (Cu, Zn) support healthy skin and coat

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION