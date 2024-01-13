Obesity Management
Wet food for dogs
Obesity Management should be used to reduce body weight (weight loss) in overweight dogs. Recommended for (indications): ObesityNot recommended for (contraindications):-Chronic disease requiring an increased energy intake-Pregnancy-Lactation-Growth
Sizes available
1 x 195g
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Energy dilution
Low energy density for maintaning the meal volume
High protein
A high protein content (124g/1000kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass during a weight loss programme
Nutrients balance
Enriched with nutrients (proteins, minerals and vitamins) to compensate for the effect of energy restriction during a weight loss programme
Antioxidant complex
The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and helps neutralise free radicals
|CAN 410g
|-
|-
|-
|Dog 's weight
|MORE 30% OVERWEIGHT
|-
|15-30% OVERWEIGHT
|-
|NORMAL DOG WITH LOW ACTIVITY
|kg
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2
|243
|1/2
|197
|1/2
|267
|3/4
|4
|408
|1
|332
|3/4
|450
|1
|6
|553
|1 1/4
|450
|1
|610
|1 1/2
|8
|687
|1 3/4
|558
|1 1/4
|757
|1 3/4
|10
|812
|2
|660
|1 1/2
|894
|2 1/4
|15
|1 100
|2 3/4
|894
|2 1/4
|1 212
|3
|16
|1 155
|2 3/4
|938
|2 1/4
|1 272
|3
|20
|1 365
|3 1/4
|1 109
|2 3/4
|1 504
|3 3/4
|25
|1 614
|4
|1 311
|3 1/4
|1 778
|4 1/4
|30
|1 850
|4 1/2
|1 504
|3 3/4
|2 039
|5
|35
|2 077
|5
|1 688
|4
|2 289
|5 1/2
|40
|2 296
|5 1/2
|1 866
|4 1/2
|2 530
|6 1/4
|45
|2 508
|6
|2 038
|5
|2 763
|6 3/4
|50
|2 714
|6 1/2
|2 206
|5 1/2
|2 991
|7 1/4
|60
|3 112
|7 1/2
|2 529
|6 1/4
|3 429
|8 1/4
|70
|3 493
|8 1/2
|2 839
|7
|3 849
|9 1/2
|80
|3 861
|9 1/2
|3 138
|7 3/4
|4 254
|10 1/2
|-
|-
|-
|CAN 410g
|-
|-
|-
|Dog's weight (kg)
|-
|MORE 30% OVERWEIGHT
|15-30% OVERWEIGHT
|NORMAL DOG WITH LOW ACTIVITY
|-
|MIXED FEEDING
|RATION TABLE
|with
|Obesity dry
|-
|CAN (410g) +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|2
|1/4
|23
|15
|27
|-
|4
|1/2
|33
|20
|39
|-
|6
|1/2
|56
|39
|65
|-
|8
|1
|45
|24
|56
|-
|10
|1
|65
|40
|78
|-
|15
|1
|111
|78
|129
|-
|20
|1
|154
|113
|177
|-
|25
|1
|194
|145
|221
|-
|30
|1
|232
|176
|263
|-
|35
|1
|269
|206
|303
|-
|40
|1
|304
|235
|342
|-
|45
|1
|338
|263
|380
|-
|50
|1
|372
|290
|416
|-
|60
|1
|436
|342
|487
|-
|70
|1
|497
|392
|555
|-
|80
|1
|557
|440
|620
|-