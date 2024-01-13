Obesity Management

Wet food for dogs

Obesity Management should be used to reduce body weight (weight loss) in overweight dogs. Recommended for (indications): ObesityNot recommended for (contraindications):-Chronic disease requiring an increased energy intake-Pregnancy-Lactation-Growth

Sizes available

1 x 195g

1 x 400g

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

Energy dilution

Low energy density for maintaning the meal volume

High protein

A high protein content (124g/1000kcal ME) helps maintain muscle mass during a weight loss programme

Nutrients balance

Enriched with nutrients (proteins, minerals and vitamins) to compensate for the effect of energy restriction during a weight loss programme

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxidant complex reduces oxidative stress and helps neutralise free radicals

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION