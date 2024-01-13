Recovery

Wet food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs and cats.

Sizes available

1 x 800g

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Adapted energy

Adapted energy content to facilitate the nutritional management of dogs or cats during critical periods.

Easy tube feeding

The texture of Recovery makes it easy to use in syringe feeding and enteral tube feeding.

EPA/DHA

Eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids, omega-3 long chain fatty acids, modulate skin reactions and contribute to the intestinal mucosal integrity.

Antioxidant complex

The synergistic antioxydant complex (vitamin. E, vitamin. C, taurine and luteine) helps fight cellular agressions induced by oxidative stress and promotes good health of the immune system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION