Rehydration Support Electrolyte Instant
Complementary feed for cats and dogs.
Sizes available
1 x 435g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Electrolyte balance
Rehydration Support Instant Diet formula has been designed to replace lost fluids and electrolytes in dehydrated dogs and cats. Sodium and chloride contents are approximately equivalent and compensate for losses.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: maltodextrin (86%), potassium chloride, sodium chloride (2%).
Additives (per kg): Preservative: Sodium citrate: 3.4%.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 5% - Fat content: 0% - Crude ash: 4.5% - Crude fibres: 0% - Moisture: 4% - Sodium: 1%.
|Animal
|Volume
|sachet (29 g)
|weight
|ml
|approximately
|2 kg
|175
|1/3
|4 kg
|300
|1/2
|5 kg
|350
|2/3
|10 kg
|600
|1
|15 kg
|750
|1
|20 kg
|900
|2
|25 kg
|1050
|2
|30 kg
|1200
|2
|35 kg
|1350
|3
|40 kg
|1500
|3
|45 kg
|1650
|3
|50 kg
|1800
|3
|55 kg
|1950
|4
|60 kg
|2100
|4