RENAL SMALL DOG

Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Renal Small Dogs is formulated to help support your small breed dog’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some dogs. To help stimulate your small dog’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated kibble shape with size adapted for small dogs, and texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with either thin slices in gravy, or with a soft, loaf-like texture, and as dry food Renal Special with different kibble shape, texture, and aromatic profile*. *Subject to product availability