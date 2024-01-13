Satiety Weight Management
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 195g
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Effective weight management
Helps provide safe weight loss and reduces the risk of weight regain.
Begging control
Nutritional concept that helps keep dogs satisfied between meals.
Muscle mass maintenance
High protein content helps maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Healthy joint support
Nutrients help support healthy bones and joints placed under stress by excess bodyweight.
S/O Index
This diet promotes a urinary environment unfavorable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, oils and fats, molluscs and crustaceans.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 140 IU, E1 (Iron): 5 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.2 mg, E4 (Copper): 1.9 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.7 mg, E6 (Zinc): 17 mg.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.5% - Fat content: 2% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 2% - Moisture: 83% - Metabolisable energy: 602 kcal/kg.
|Target adult dog weight (kg)
|Start
|-
|After 4 weeks if the dog did not loose weight
|-
|Maintenance
|195g CAN
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|2 kg
|196
|1
|168
|3/4
|184
|1
|3 kg
|265
|1 1/4
|227
|1 1/4
|250
|1 1/4
|4 kg
|329
|1 3/4
|282
|1 1/2
|310
|1 1/2
|5 kg
|389
|2
|333
|1 3/4
|367
|2
|6 kg
|446
|2 1/4
|382
|2
|420
|2 1/4
|7 kg
|500
|2 1/2
|429
|2 1/4
|472
|2 1/2
|8 kg
|553
|2 3/4
|474
|2 1/2
|522
|2 3/4
|9 kg
|604
|3
|518
|2 3/4
|570
|3
|10 kg
|654
|3 1/4
|560
|2 3/4
|617
|3 1/4
|-
|-
|-
|Target adult dog weight (kg)
|Start
|-
|After 4 weeks if the dog did not loose weight
|-
|Maintenance
|410g CAN
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|(g / day)
|Can / day
|10 kg
|654
|1 1/2
|560
|1 1/4
|617
|1 1/2
|12 kg
|750
|1 3/4
|643
|1 1/2
|707
|1 3/4
|14 kg
|842
|2
|721
|1 3/4
|793
|2
|16 kg
|930
|2 1/4
|797
|2
|877
|2 1/4
|18 kg
|1 016
|2 1/2
|871
|2
|958
|2 1/4
|20 kg
|1 100
|2 3/4
|943
|2 1/4
|1 037
|2 1/2
|25 kg
|1 300
|3 1/4
|1 114
|2 3/4
|1 226
|3
|30 kg
|1 491
|3 3/4
|1 278
|3
|1 405
|3 1/2
|35 kg
|1 673
|4
|1 434
|3 1/2
|1 578
|3 3/4
|40 kg
|1 849
|4 1/2
|1 585
|3 3/4
|1 744
|4 1/4
|-
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING (SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT DRY DOG)
|-
|-
|-
|Target adult dog weight (kg)
|-
|Start
|After 4 weeks if the dog did not loose weight
|Maintenance
|-
|195g CAN
|CAN +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|2 kg
|1/2
|22
|16
|19
|-
|3 kg
|1/2
|37
|29
|34
|-
|4 kg
|1
|30
|19
|26
|-
|5 kg
|1
|43
|31
|38
|-
|6 kg
|1
|56
|42
|50
|-
|7 kg
|1
|68
|52
|62
|-
|8 kg
|1
|80
|62
|73
|-
|9 kg
|1
|92
|72
|84
|-
|10 kg
|1
|103
|82
|94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING (SATIETY SMALL DOG DRY)
|-
|-
|-
|Target adult dog weight (kg)
|-
|Start
|After 4 weeks if the dog did not loose weight
|Maintenance
|-
|195g CAN
|CAN +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|2 kg
|1/2
|22
|16
|20
|-
|3 kg
|1/2
|38
|29
|34
|-
|4 kg
|1
|30
|20
|26
|-
|5 kg
|1
|44
|31
|39
|-
|6 kg
|1
|57
|42
|51
|-
|7 kg
|1
|69
|53
|62
|-
|8 kg
|1
|81
|63
|74
|-
|9 kg
|1
|92
|73
|85
|-
|10 kg
|1
|104
|82
|95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|MIX FEEDING (SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT DRY DOG)
|-
|-
|-
|Target adult dog weight (kg)
|-
|Start
|After 4 weeks if the dog did not loose weight
|Maintenance
|-
|410g CAN
|CAN +
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|(g ) DRY
|-
|10 kg
|1
|55
|34
|46
|-
|12 kg
|1
|76
|52
|66
|-
|14 kg
|1
|97
|70
|86
|-
|16 kg
|1
|116
|87
|104
|-
|18 kg
|1
|136
|103
|123
|-
|20 kg
|1
|154
|119
|140
|-
|25 kg
|1
|199
|158
|182
|-
|30 kg
|1
|242
|194
|223
|-
|35 kg
|1
|282
|229
|261
|-
|40 kg
|1
|322
|263
|298
|-