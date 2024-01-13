Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS

RECOMMENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND MAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS IN CASE OF 1. Overweight/Obesity 2. Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity 3. Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF 1. Dogs with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet 2. Growth, gestation/lactation

BENEFITS

Effective weight management

Adapted macronutrient profile helps provide safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months**.     

Begging control

High natural fibre level helps keep dogs satisfied between meals. Helped control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss**.

Specifically formulated for small dogs

Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION