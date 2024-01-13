Satiety Weight Management Small Dog
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
8kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
RECOMMENDED FOR WEIGHT LOSS AND MAINTENANCE AFTER WEIGHT LOSS IN CASE OF 1. Overweight/Obesity 2. Diabetes Mellitus with overweight/obesity 3. Hyperlipidemia with overweight/obesity NOT RECOMMENDED IN CASE OF 1. Dogs with a history of constipation in response to a high fibre diet 2. Growth, gestation/lactation
Effective weight management
Adapted macronutrient profile helps provide safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months**.
Begging control
High natural fibre level helps keep dogs satisfied between meals. Helped control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss**.
Specifically formulated for small dogs
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
|-
|Start
|4 weeks after
|Maintenance after weight loss
|-
|Grams
|Grams
|Grams
|Ideal weight (kg)
|-
|-
|-
|2
|44
|37
|41
|2.5
|52
|44
|49
|3
|59
|51
|56
|3.5
|66
|57
|63
|4
|73
|63
|69
|4.5
|80
|69
|76
|5
|87
|74
|82
|5.5
|93
|80
|88
|6
|100
|85
|94
|6.5
|106
|91
|100
|7
|112
|96
|105
|7.5
|118
|101
|111
|8
|124
|106
|116
|8.5
|129
|111
|122
|9
|135
|116
|127
|9.5
|140
|120
|132
|10
|146
|125
|138