SKIN CARE
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
11kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Digestive troubles may accompany cutaneous signs.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Highly digestible proteins.
5C. DIGESTIVE TOLERANCE
Nutrients which support a balanced intestinal flora and digestive transit.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5A. DERMAL CARE
Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
3D. Commitments Claims
LEGAL TEXT
FEEDING GUIDELINE
HOW TO FEED YOUR DOG ? DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET DOG WEIGHT kg WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER g Metabolisable energy: Kcal/kg
PACKAGING TEXT
Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|54
|4/8
|47
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|91
|7/8
|80
|6/8
|69
|5/8
|6
|123
|1 + 1/8
|108
|18
|93
|7/8
|8
|153
|1 + 4/8
|134
|1 + 2/8
|116
|1 + 1/8
|10
|180
|1 + 6/8
|159
|1 + 4/8
|137
|1 + 2/8
|15
|245
|2 + 3/8
|215
|2
|186
|1 + 6/8
|20
|303
|2 + 7/8
|267
|2 + 4/8
|231
|2 + 2/8
|25
|359
|3 + 3/8
|316
|3
|273
|2 + 5/8
|30
|411
|3 + 7/8
|362
|3 + 3/8
|313
|3
|35
|462
|4 + 3/8
|406
|3 + 7/8
|351
|3 + 3/8
|40
|510
|4 + 7/8
|449
|4 + 2/8
|388
|3 + 5/8
|45
|557
|5 + 2/8
|491
|4 + 5/8
|424
|4
|50
|603
|5 + 6/8
|531
|5
|458
|4 + 3/8
|55
|648
|6 + 1/8
|570
|5 + 3/8
|492
|4 + 5/8
|60
|692
|6 + 4/8
|609
|5 + 6/8
|526
|5
|70
|776
|7 + 3/8
|683
|6 + 4/8
|590
|5 + 5/8
|80
|858
|8 + 1/8
|755
|7 + 1/8
|652
|6 + 1/8