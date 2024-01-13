Parnuts Statement

ROYAL CANIN® SKIN CARE dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated for the support of skin function in the case of dermatosis and excessive loss of hair. High level of linoleic acid (LA) and of sum of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use. Feed SKIN CARE dry initially up to 2 months.