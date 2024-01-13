SKIN CARE SMALL DOG

SKIN CARE SMALL DOG

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs

Sizes available

2kg

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

FEEDING GUIDELINE

HOW TO FEED YOUR DOG ? DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET DOG WEIGHT kg WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER g Metabolisable energy: Kcal/kg

LEGAL TEXT

BEST BEFORE www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.

PACKAGING TEXT

Easyopen Zipsystem Freshpack Protective atmosphère Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PRODUCT TRY OUR PERSONALISED DAILY FEEDING CALCULATOR

FORMULA GENERAL TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

3D. Commitments Claims

(QR CODE :) Scan me!

SENSITIVITIES

2C. Small dogs are particularly prone to oral health issues, such as tartar.

FORMULA FEATURES

4D. Specific kibble shape, dimension, and texture to fit the jaws of small dogs.

S/O INDEX (logo)

no text

5B. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.

5A. DERMAL CARE

Helps in the nutritional management of dogs with reactive skin.

5C. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FOR SMALL DOGS

Specially adapted benefits to meet digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs and suitable for their small jaws.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION