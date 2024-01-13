Skin Support
Dry food for dogs
ROYAL CANIN® Skin support dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to support the skin function in the case of dermatosis and excessive loss of hair.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
2kg
7kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Skin support
A complex of nutrients to help support the skin’s natural defences and support healing.
EPA/DHA
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and a healthy skin.
Skin barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Rice, dehydrated poultry protein, hydrolysed animal proteins, animal fats, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, beet pulp, soya oil, aloe vera extract (0.06%), borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 29500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Vitamin C: 280 mg, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.9 mg, E4 (Copper): 12 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 129 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Curcumine extract: 4.4 g - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 8.1% - Crude fibres: 3.4%. Per kg: Essential fatty acid (Linoleic Acid): 30.4 g - EPA/DHA: 6.0 g - Omega 3: 12.0 g - Omega 6: 33.5 g - Taurine: 1.8 g.
Feeding instruction: Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Dog's weight
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2kg
|57
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|4kg
|97
|1
|85
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|6kg
|131
|1 + 2/8
|107
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8kg
|163
|1 + 5/8
|143
|1 + 3/8
|124
|1 + 2/8
|10kg
|192
|1 + 7/8
|169
|1 + 5/8
|146
|1 + 4/8
|15kg
|260
|2 + 5/8
|229
|2 + 2/8
|198
|2
|20kg
|323
|3 + 2/8
|284
|2 + 7/8
|246
|2 + 4/8
|25kg
|382
|3 + 6/8
|336
|3 + 3/8
|290
|2 + 7/8
|30kg
|438
|4 + 3/8
|385
|3 + 7/8
|333
|3 + 2/8
|35kg
|492
|4 + 7/8
|433
|4 + 2/8
|374
|3 + 6/8
|40kg
|543
|5 + 3/8
|478
|4 + 6/8
|413
|4 + 1/8
|45kg
|594
|5 + 7/8
|522
|5 + 1/8
|451
|4 + 4/8
|50kg
|642
|6 + 3/8
|565
|5 + 5/8
|488
|4 + 7/8
|55kg
|690
|6 + 7/8
|607
|6
|524
|5 + 4/8
|60kg
|736
|7 + 2/8
|648
|6 + 3/8
|560
|5 + 4/8
|70kg
|827
|8 + 2/8
|728
|7 + 2/8
|628
|6 + 1/4
|80kg
|914
|9 + 1/8
|804
|8
|695
|6 + 7/8