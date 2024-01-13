Urinary S/O
Wet food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
1 x 200g
1 x 410g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: pork by-products, poultry by-products, chicken meat, sunflower oil refined, powdercellulose, maize flour, starch mixture, minerals, pork blood products, caramelised sugars, fish oil, marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 190 IU, E1 (Iron): 3.4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.24 mg, E4 (Copper): 2 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 10 mg - Technological additives: sodium bisulfate: 0.56 g. Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25%.Technological additives: (acidity regulator) Sodium bisulfate: 0.56g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 8.0% - Fat content: 6.0% - Crude ash: 2.0% - Crude fibres: 1.4% - Moisture: 78% - Taurine (total): 0.12% - Calcium: 0.21% - Phosphorus: 0.2% - Sodium: 0.29% - Magnesium: 0.016% - Potassium: 0.2% - Chloride: 0.4% - Sulfur: 0.2% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate: 0.25% - sodium bisulfate: 0.056% - DL Methionine: 0.054%. Protein sources: chicken meats - chicken by-products - pork by-products - pork blood products.
|Dog's weight
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|DRY + WET
|WET only
|DRY + WET
|WET only
|DRY + WET
|WET only
|2
|28g + 1/4 can
|1/2 can
|21g + 1/4 can
|1/2 can
|15g + 1/4 can
|1/2 can
|4
|64g + 1/4 can
|3/4 can
|54g + 1/4 can
|3/4 can
|43g + 1/4 can
|3/4 can
|6
|70g + 1/2 can
|1 + 1/4 can
|55g + 1/2 can
|1 can
|41g + 1/2 can
|1 can
|8
|100g + 1/2 can
|1 + 1/2 can
|82g + 1/2 can
|1 + 1/4 can
|63g + 1/2 can
|1 can
|10
|128g + 1/2 can
|1 + 3/4 can
|106g + 1/2 can
|1 + 1/2 can
|84g + 1/2 can
|1 + 1/4 can
|15
|139g + 1 can
|1 + 1/4 can
|109g + 1 can
|2 cans
|80g + 1 can
|1 + 3/4 can
|20
|198g + 1 can
|1 + 3/4 can
|161g + 1 can
|2 + 1/2 cans
|125g + 1 can
|2 + 1/4 cans
|25
|254g + 1 can
|3 + 1/2 cans
|210g + 1 can
|3 cans
|167g + 1 can
|2 + 1/2 cans
|30
|306g + 1 can
|3 + 3/4 cans
|257g + 1 can
|3 + 1/2 cans
|207g + 1 can
|3 cans
|40
|406g + 1 can
|4 + 3/4 cans
|344g + 1 can
|4 + 1/4 cans
|283g + 1 can
|3 + 3/4 cans
|50
|499g + 1 can
|5 + 3/4 cans
|426g + 1 can
|5 cans
|354g + 1 can
|4 + 1/4 cans
|60
|588g + 1 can
|6 + 1/2 cans
|504g + 1 can
|5 + 3/4 cans
|421g + 1 can
|5 cans
|70
|673g + 1 can
|7 + 1/4 cans
|579g + 1 can
|6 + 1/2 cans
|486g + 1 can
|5 + 1/2 cans
|80
|755g + 1 can
|8 cans
|652g + 1 can
|7 cans
|548g + 1 can
|6 + 1/4 cans