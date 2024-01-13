Urinary UC
Dry food for dogs
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
2kg
7.5kg
14kg
This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Urate control
A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.
Cystine control
A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.
Skin barrier
A complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.
Antioxidant complex
A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Composition: Rice, maize flour, wheat flour, animal fats, egg powder, wheat gluten**, maize gluten, minerals, vegetable fibres, fish oil, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: egg powder, wheat gluten, maize gluten.**L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 63 mg, E2 (Iodine): 5.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 66 mg, E6 (Zinc): 147 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.16 mg - - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 18.0% - Fat content: 15.0% - Crude ash: 5.3% - Crude fibres: 2.2% - Total sulphur amino acids : 0.89% - Sodium: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.9% - Chlorides: 0.55% - Sulphur: 0.3% - Urine alkalising substances: calcium carbonate: 1.77%- potassium citrate: 0.2%.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2 kg
|55 g
|5/8
|48 g
|4/8
|42 g
|4/8
|4 kg
|92 g
|1
|81 g
|7/8
|70 g
|6/8
|6 kg
|125 g
|1+3/8
|110 g
|1+2/8
|95 g
|1
|8 kg
|155 g
|1+6/8
|137 g
|1+4/8
|118 g
|1+2/8
|10 kg
|184 g
|2
|162 g
|1+6/8
|140 g
|1+4/8
|15 kg
|249 g
|2+6/8
|219 g
|2+3/8
|189 g
|2+1/8
|20 kg
|309 g
|3+3/8
|272 g
|3
|235 g
|2+5/8
|25 kg
|365 g
|4
|321 g
|3+4/8
|278 g
|3
|30 kg
|419 g
|4+5/8
|368 g
|4
|318 g
|3+4/8
|35 kg
|470 g
|5+1/8
|414 g
|4+4/8
|357 g
|3+7/8
|40 kg
|520 g
|5+6/8
|457 g
|5
|395 g
|4+3/8
|45 kg
|568 g
|6+2/8
|499 g
|5+4/8
|431 g
|4+6/8
|50 kg
|614 g
|6+6/8
|541 g
|5+7/8
|467 g
|5+1/8
|55 kg
|660 g
|7+2/8
|581 g
|6+3/8
|501 g
|5+4/8
|60 kg
|704 g
|7+6/8
|620 g
|6+6/8
|535 g
|5+7/8
|70 kg
|791 g
|8+5/8
|696 g
|7+5/8
|601 g
|6+5/8
|80 kg
|874 g
|9+5/8
|769 g
|8+3/8
|664 g
|7+2/8