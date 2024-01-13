Urinary UC

Dry food for dogs

Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.

Sizes available

2kg

7.5kg

14kg

This product is a veterinary formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Urate control

A selection of proteins with low purine content helps reduce the formation of urate urinary stones.

Cystine control

A limited intake of proteins and of some amino acids helps limit the formation of cystine urinary stones.

Skin barrier

A complex to support the barrier effect of the skin.

Antioxidant complex

A synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION