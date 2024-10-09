Yorkshire Terrier Breed Health range
Royal Canin's Yorkshire Terrier Breed Health range offers a complete nutritional solution for puppies and adults as well as mature dogs in their senior years.
Royal Canin's Breed Health diet is specially created to benefit the unique features and traits of Yorkshire Terriers, such as their long silky coat which is made up of around 90% protein. We make sure our products contain enough protein to support this unique need, as well as many other factors such as size, lifestyle, and activity levels.
Because your dog deserves only the best
All breeds are different and require specific nutrients to support their health, which is why we have
created a kibble especially for your Yorkshire Terrier, to protect and care for their unique features.
Benefits of the Yorkshire Terrier range
Yorkshire Terrier Puppy
Created to support their growth from 8 weeks to 10 months old. Royal Canin Yorkshire Terrier Puppy is nutritionally balanced, helping to protect their developing immune system and natural defences with an exclusive blend of antioxidants, including vitamin E.
Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry
Containing a complete and balanced formula, Yorkshire Terrier Adult Dry is designed to meet the nutritional and physical needs of adult dogs from 10 months to 8 years old. Formulated using essential omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA), borage oil and biotin, our kibble will support your dog as they mature.
Yorkshire Terrier Adult Wet
Wet dog food available in a convenient pouch featuring Loaf in Gravy for a paté, to appeal to the Yorkshire Terrier's fussy appetite. Nutritionally tailored for dogs aged 10 months to 8 years old, this product is also ideal for dogs who prefer, or are more suited to, a mixed diet of wet and dry food.
Yorkshire Terrier Adult 8+
Support your dog as they age with an exclusive combination of antioxidants, ideal for maintaining cellular health and protecting against the effect of age-related conditions. Suitable for dogs aged 8 years and older, our carefully formulated product can also help protect their immune system.