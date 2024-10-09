Protein plays a vital role in healthy puppy development by forming and renewing tissue, muscle and the skeleton. Protein is a precious micronutrient for both the human and animals' food chains, and one which should be used as efficiently as possible. Proteins are composed of chains of hundreds (or even thousands) of amino acids.



There are 20 amino acids present in proteins and they are classified into two different types: essential and non-essential. Essential amino acids cannot be made by the puppy's body in sufficient amounts for healthy functioning and development, and therefore must be present in food. Non-essential amino acids can derive from excesses of essential dietary amino acids, but they are still vital to healthy function and should form part of a balanced diet.