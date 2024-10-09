Key nutrients for puppies - all about puppy nutrition
The developmental needs of puppies
The needs of growing puppies are very different from those of adult dogs, and not remotely similar to those of humans. Their diet must provide them with the nutrients needed to maintain body condition, and with the right nutrient mix to develop their bodies and ensure correct growth. It must also take into account their immature digestion, immunity and dentition. A perfectly tailored nutritional solution supports the body’s growth, energy needs and immune function.
Key requirements of a puppy’s diet
High energy provision to aid growth
Tailored to mouth size and dental structure
Strengthen immature immune system
Aids cognitive, skeletal and cell development
Easily digestible
Carbohydrates
Dietary fibre
Fat
Protein
There are 20 amino acids present in proteins and they are classified into two different types: essential and non-essential. Essential amino acids cannot be made by the puppy's body in sufficient amounts for healthy functioning and development, and therefore must be present in food. Non-essential amino acids can derive from excesses of essential dietary amino acids, but they are still vital to healthy function and should form part of a balanced diet.
Minerals
Vitamins
Vitamins are needed for a wide range of biological and developmental functions including:
- Immune and cognitive function
- Cell function and repair
- Reducing inflammation
- Fat metabolism
- Blood clotting
- Brain and liver function
There are two types of vitamins: water soluble and fat soluble. A puppy is less able to store water soluble vitamins such as vitamin B, in particular thiamin, and riboflavin in its body and therefore it is critical that these vitamins are part of their regular daily diet.
Water
Maintaining a nutritionally balanced diet
The diet you feed your pet during puppyhood will influence their health and eating habits for the rest of their life. So ensuring they maintains a healthy balanced diet during this stage is vital. A nutritionally complete and balanced diet tailored to their specific size and breed needs plays a vital part in that. For further advice and information on choosing an appropriate diet for your pet, speak to your vet or search for a vet.
