Your new puppy or dog's first vet visit should happen soon after you welcome them home.

Responsible breeders and animal shelters will have already carried out health checks on your dog or puppy. But the sooner they’re acquainted with a vet, the better.

Your vet is the person who can answer all your questions and help to keep your dog in good health. With time, they will know your dog’s health history intimately and have established a relationship with them. This will help in swiftly diagnosing and treating any future possible illnesses.