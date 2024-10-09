labrador puppy dog ​​asleep in the arms of a veterinary health professional
puppy at the veterinary clinic

Vets play a key role in your dog’s health

Your new puppy or dog's first vet visit should happen soon after you welcome them home.

Responsible breeders and animal shelters will have already carried out health checks on your dog or puppy. But the sooner they’re acquainted with a vet, the better.

Your vet is the person who can answer all your questions and help to keep your dog in good health. With time, they will know your dog’s health history intimately and have established a relationship with them. This will help in swiftly diagnosing and treating any future possible illnesses.

Vet examining puppy standing on table

No first visit surprises, please

It’s a good idea to find a vet and schedule the appointment in advance of picking up your new puppy or dog. Perhaps you already have one on speed dial, thanks to a current or previous pet.

If not, do some research in advance and be sure to visit or call the practice. This will help you to get a feel of the environment and staff.

  • Is it clean?
  • Are people welcoming?
  • Do they have good reviews?

On your first visit, be sure to take all relevant medical records with you. These will be used to create your dog or puppy’s medical file.

Woman using laptop computer while petting her dog

Let’s find the most adapted food!

Answer a few questions about your dog to discover a personalised food recommendation.

Get your recommendation

How to prepare your puppy or dog for their first vet visit?

It is important to help your new four-legged family member feel positive about the vet. Whether your pet is adopted or not, you should take the same care in your approach.

Here are four ways to properly prepare your pet for their first vet visit.

How your dog or puppy will be examined

During your pet’s first check-up, the vet may do the following:

  • Weigh your puppy or dog
  • Listen to their heart and lungs
  • Take their temperature (this can be done rectally)
  • Look at their teeth and gums
  • Check their eyes, ears, nose and feet
  • Check their skin and fur
  • Examine their lymph nodes and abdomen
  • This one isn’t always carried out but some vets may want to examine a stool sample, to see if worms are present

Once the check-up is complete, feel free to ask the vet any questions you may have concerning your new dog or puppy.

Be sure you fully understand how to administer any medication or treatments that the vet sends you home with.

Don’t forget to book a follow-up appointment for the required vaccinations for your puppy or dog.

Royal Canin Puppy Growth Program range

Our Puppy Growth Programme nutritional recommendations

Our products are designed to accompany your puppy’s growth, helping provide meaningful benefits thanks to specifically chosen nutrients for each stage of life.

View puppy productsDiscover puppy range
child smiling laying on carpet with two white puppies
Labrador Retriever with toothbrush in mouth

Be proactive with a preventative care approach

There’s no fixed rule as to how often you should take your dog to the vet. It can depend on several factors, including age, breed specifics, lifestyle and general health.

Brown Border Collie being held by veterinarian

Find a vet

If your puppy's health seems unusual or is concerning, it is always advisable to consult a vet.

Vet Finder