Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
Stumpy Tails were bred in the Australian outback and only a small number were registered in the stud books. In 2001, this longstanding breed was renamed the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog.
About the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.
Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Especificidades de la raza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
País: Australia
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 14-15 años
Alerta / Independiente / Alegre / Inteligente / Leal / Obediente
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 14-15 años
Alerta / Independiente / Alegre / Inteligente / Leal / Obediente
Hechos clave
Entrenar la obediencia es esencial
Requiere cuidados mínimos
Requiere cuidados mínimos
Dale like y compartí esta página