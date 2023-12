Erfahren Sie mehr über die Wachstumsphasen Ihres Kätzchens

1. Spotlight on kitten growth and development

Kittenhood can pass by in the blink of an eye, as the growth rate is rapid. With each new phase comes delightful surprises and plenty of entertainment. But all of this change means different nutritional needs for your kitten’s diet. As their human parent, it is crucial that you know what they require to help them grow into a healthy, fulfilled adult cat. We’re here to help you understand what’s happening in your kitten’s tiny body and guide you in building a solid foundation for their future well-being.