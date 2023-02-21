Féline Hypoallergénique Protéines Hydrolysées
Aliment sec pour chats
Nourriture complète et équilibrée pour chats adultes
Tailles disponibles
1.5kg
DISPONIBILITÉ
Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire exclusive. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.
Protéines hydrolysées
La protéine de soja hydrolysée, composée de peptides de faible poids moléculaire, est hautement digestible et maintient la santé gastro-intestinale et dermatologique.
Barrière cutanée
Formulée de façon à soutenir la barrière protectrice naturelle de la peau pour une santé cutanée optimale.
AEP et ADH
Les acides eicosapentaénoïque et docosahexaénoïque sont des acides gras oméga-3 à longue chaîne qui favorisent la santé de la peau et du pelage.
Santé digestive
Aide à réguler le transit intestinal et favorise l’équilibre de la flore digestive.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. In cats, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause dermatological signs
SENSITIVITIES
'2B Persistent skin sensitivities can negatively impact the cat''s quality of life'
SENSITIVITIES
2C.Cats with food sensitivities may also have gastrointestinal signs.
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate.
FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Formulated with a precise combination of nutrients for digestive health.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids