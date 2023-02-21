Féline Hypoallergénique Protéines Hydrolysées

Féline Hypoallergénique Protéines Hydrolysées

Aliment sec pour chats

Nourriture complète et équilibrée pour chats adultes

Tailles disponibles

1.5kg

DISPONIBILITÉ

Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire exclusive. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.

Protéines hydrolysées

La protéine de soja hydrolysée, composée de peptides de faible poids moléculaire, est hautement digestible et maintient la santé gastro-intestinale et dermatologique.

Barrière cutanée

Formulée de façon à soutenir la barrière protectrice naturelle de la peau pour une santé cutanée optimale.

AEP et ADH

Les acides eicosapentaénoïque et docosahexaénoïque sont des acides gras oméga-3 à longue chaîne qui favorisent la santé de la peau et du pelage.

Santé digestive

Aide à réguler le transit intestinal et favorise l’équilibre de la flore digestive.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

2A. In cats, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause dermatological signs

'2B Persistent skin sensitivities can negatively impact the cat''s quality of life'

2C.Cats with food sensitivities may also have gastrointestinal signs.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :

4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate.

4C. Formulated with a precise combination of nutrients for digestive health.

4D. Enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids

