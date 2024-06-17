Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
Stumpy Tails were bred in the Australian outback and only a small number were registered in the stud books. In 2001, this longstanding breed was renamed the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog.
About the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.
Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.
Particularités de la race
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Pays: Australie
Catégorie de taille: De taille moyenne
Espérance de vie moyenne: 14-15 ans
Vif / Indépendant / Dynamique / Intelligent / Fidèle / Obéissant
Vif / Indépendant / Dynamique / Intelligent / Fidèle / Obéissant
Faits marquants
L'éducation à l'obéissance est essentielle
Nécessite un minimum de toilettage
