Urinary S/O + Bladder Comfort
Vådfoder til kat
Diætetisk fuldfoder til voksne katte
Opløsning af struvitsten
Hjælper med at opløse struvitsten.
Moderat kalorieindhold
Moderat kalorieindhold, der hjælper med at opretholde idealvægten.
Bidrager til at støtte hydrering
ROYAL CANIN MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + BLADDER COMFORT er udviklet til at fremme kattens naturlige drikkeadfærd, hvilket bidrager til at fremme urinfortynding og begrænse urinmætning.
Blærekomfort
Dette foder indeholder en kombination af næringsstoffer for at håndtere de primære risikofaktorer for sygdom i de nedre urinveje hos katte herunder Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC).
SAMMENSÆTNING: Kød og animalske biprodukter, korn, fisk og fiskeprodukter, vegetabilske biprodukter, mineraler, vegetabilsk proteinekstrakt, olier og fedtstoffer, mælk og mejeriprodukter (hydrolysat af mælkeprotein: 0,03 %), gær.
TILSÆTNINGSSTOFFER (pr. kg): Tilsætningsstoffer med ernæringsmæssige egenskaber: Vitamin D3: 50 IE, Taurin: 1 g, Jern (3b103): 4 mg, Jod (3b202): 0,21 mg, Kobber (3b405, 3b406): 1,4 mg, Mangan (3b502, 3b503, 3b504): 1,2 mg, Zink (3b603, 3b605, 3b606): 12 mg - Teknologiske tilsætningsstoffer: Clinoptilolit af sedimentær oprindelse: 0,4 g.
ANALYTISKE BESTANDDELE: Protein: 8,0 % - Træstof: 1,2 % - Fedtindhold: 3,3 % - Råaske: 1,7 % - Vandindhold: 81,5 % - Fosfor: 0,13 % - Calcium: 0,15 % - Natrium: 0,28 % - Magnesium: 0,01 % - Kalium: 0,15 % - Chlorid: 0,40 % - Svovl: 0,19 % - L-tryptofan: 1,0 g/kg - Omsættelig energi: 754 kcal/kg.
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERVÆGT
|OVERVÆGT
|IDEALVÆGT (kg)
|(g/dag)
|(pouch/dag)
|(g/dag)
|(pouch/dag)
|1,5
|130
|1+1/2 pouch
|105
|1 pouch
|2
|160
|2 pouch
|125
|1+1/2 pouch
|2,5
|185
|2 pouch
|150
|2 pouch
|3
|210
|2+1/2 pouch
|170
|2 pouch
|3,5
|235
|3 pouch
|185
|2 pouch
|4
|260
|3 pouch
|205
|2+1/2 pouch
|4,5
|280
|3+1/2 pouch
|225
|2+1/2 pouch
|5
|300
|3+1/2 pouch
|240
|3 pouch
|5,5
|325
|4 pouch
|260
|3 pouch
|6
|345
|4 pouch
|275
|3 pouch
|6,5
|365
|4+1/2 pouch
|290
|3+1/2 pouch
|7
|385
|4+1/2 pouch
|305
|3+1/2 pouch
|7,5
|405
|5 pouch
|320
|4 pouch
|8
|420
|5 pouch
|335
|4 pouch
|8,5
|440
|5 pouch
|350
|4 pouch
|9
|460
|5+1/2 pouch
|365
|4+1/2 pouch
|9,5
|475
|5+1/2 pouch
|380
|4+1/2 pouch
|10
|495
|6 pouch
|395
|4+1/2 pouch
|BLANDET FODRING
|NORMAL
|OVERVÆGT
|IDEALVÆGT (kg)
|POUCH
|Gram
|Gram
|1,5
|1/2
|19
|14
|2
|1/2
|26
|19
|2,5
|1
|23
|14
|3
|1
|28
|19
|3,5
|1
|34
|23
|4
|1
|39
|27
|4,5
|1
|44
|31
|5
|1
|49
|35
|5,5
|1
|54
|39
|6
|1
|59
|43
|6,5
|1
|63
|47
|7
|1
|68
|50
|7,5
|1
|72
|54
|8
|1
|76
|60
|8,5
|1
|81
|60
|9
|1
|85
|64
|9,5
|1
|89
|67
|10
|1
|93
|70