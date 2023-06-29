Urinary S/O  + Bladder Comfort

Vådfoder til kat

Diætetisk fuldfoder til voksne katte

Tilgængelige størrelser

12 x 85g

Hvad er den rigtige portion?

TILGÆNGELIGHED

Dette produkt er en veterinær eksklusiv formel. Spørg din dyrlæge for at se, om det er det rigtige produkt til dit kæledyr.

Find en forhandler

Opløsning af struvitsten

Hjælper med at opløse struvitsten.

Moderat kalorieindhold

Moderat kalorieindhold, der hjælper med at opretholde idealvægten.

Bidrager til at støtte hydrering

ROYAL CANIN MULTIFUNCTION URINARY S/O + BLADDER COMFORT er udviklet til at fremme kattens naturlige drikkeadfærd, hvilket bidrager til at fremme urinfortynding og begrænse urinmætning.

Blærekomfort

Dette foder indeholder en kombination af næringsstoffer for at håndtere de primære risikofaktorer for sygdom i de nedre urinveje hos katte herunder Feline Idiopathic Cystitis (FIC).