Border Collie
Border Collies are renowned throughout the world for their skills with the flock.
About the Border Collie
Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.
These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.
Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet Fédération Cynologique Internationalen (FCI) materiaaleista
Rodun erityispiirteet
Maa: Yhdistynyt kuningaskunta
Kokoluokka: Keskikokoinen
Keskimääräinen odotettavissa oleva elinikä: 12-15 vuotta
Työhaluinen / Innostunut / Valpas / Tottelevainen / Älykäs / Luottavainen
Tärkeimmät tiedot
