Border Collie

Border Collies are renowned throughout the world for their skills with the flock.

About the Border Collie

Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.

These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.

Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet Fédération Cynologique Internationalen (FCI) materiaaleista

Rodun erityispiirteet

Maa: Yhdistynyt kuningaskunta
Kokoluokka: Keskikokoinen
Keskimääräinen odotettavissa oleva elinikä: 12-15 vuotta
Työhaluinen / Innostunut / Valpas / Tottelevainen / Älykäs / Luottavainen

Tärkeimmät tiedot

  • Nauttii koulutuksesta
  • Tarvitsee paljon liikuntaa
  • Tarvitsee kokeneen omistajan

Jaa sivu