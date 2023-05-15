Border Collie

Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.

These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.

Lähde: tärkeimmät tiedot ja ominaisuudet Fédération Cynologique Internationalen (FCI) materiaaleista