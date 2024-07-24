Together, we are the health guardians of our pets
We all want to provide the very best health for ourselves, our families, and our pets. In these extraordinary circumstances, it is important to keep good health practices top of mind.
In an effort to help you, here is practical information to foster the health and well-being of your cats and dogs, now and always.
Important to know
Human Coronaviruses belong to a family of viruses called Coronaviridae. Coronaviruses tend to be species specific. This means it's ok to continue to love your pets as always. There is no evidence that pets can be a source of infection to other animals and humans. There is also no evidence that humans can infect their pets.*
Keep clean water available for your pets at all times.
Ensure that each pet receives the nutrition that its health needs (this is especially so for pets that have a special veterinary diet). Please ensure you have sufficient quantity on hand and contact your pet nutrition supplier with any questions about product availability.
As you and your family spend more time at home, it is important that each pet receives the exercise it needs. Find new ways to play inside – feeding puzzles and indoor toys can help stimulate your pet’s mind and exercise its body.
Make sure your dog is sufficiently walked outside, following government’s guidelines. When walking your dog, practice ‘social distancing’ with other people and animals.
Always practice good hygiene and proper hand washing when handling pets.
Call your veterinarian if you have any concerns for the health of your pets.
If you need to be separated from your pet for a period of time, make plans for its ongoing safety and care.
健康快樂在一起
科學證據顯示，無論喺生理或者心理層面上，寵物都可以幫主人帶嚟實際嘅健康效益。貓狗可以幫助我哋渡過呢段非常時期。*
亦都有研究指出，動物可以幫助「緩解壓力」。當引發出焦慮嘅經驗嗰陣，貓狗好多時都可以緩解到當中所跟伴隨住嘅不適感，亦都可以幫助減少我哋喺生理同心理上對於痛苦嘅感受。*
*資料來源：世界動物衛生組織 (OIE)
*Source: World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA)
**Source: Waltham Human Animal Interaction Playbook