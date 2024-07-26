Supporting your dog’s liver health
Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition to help support dogs with liver problems.
Liver health in dogs
The liver is a large organ and makes up part of the digestive system. The liver has a range of roles including storage of vitamins and minerals, metabolism of nutrients, and elimination of toxins and waste products from the diet. Our diets are developed by nutritionists and veterinarians to specifically support liver function.
Liver health warning signs:
- Vomiting or diarrhoea
- Loss of appetite
- Weight loss or weight gain
- Lethargy
- Urinary issues
- Behavioural changes