CCN 成犬皮膚舒緩加護主食濕糧（肉塊）

犬隻濕糧

適合 10 個月以上的成年犬 - 容易出現皮膚刺激和瘙癢的犬

包裝

1 x 85g

12 x 85g

Supports healthy skin

Nutritionally formulated with a precise & high quality protein source to help support and nourish his skin.

Skin barrier

A dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting his protective skin barrier.

Canine care nutrition programme

Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.

產品詳情

皮膚刺激是狗狗被帶去看獸醫的首要原因。皮膚敏感和過度搔癢會損害牠們的皮膚，甚至導致感染。 含有支持性營養素的飲食可以緩解皮膚敏感性。 ROYAL CANIN® 成犬皮膚舒緩加護主食濕糧 富含 Omega 3 和 6 脂肪酸，有助於舒緩和保護您愛犬的皮膚，並降低其對環境刺激物的敏感度。 ROYAL CANIN® 成犬皮膚舒緩加護主食濕糧中包含的精選蛋白質有助於降低不耐受的風險。精心挑選過的低過敏原蛋白質是專門為滿足您愛犬的需求而選擇的。 更重要的是，通過餵養優質營養素來照顧您的愛犬，不僅有助於呵護敏感肌膚，還能幫助他保持飽滿健康的皮毛。 ROYAL CANIN® 成犬皮膚舒緩加護主食濕糧適合各種體型的狗。 除了這種美味的肉醬外，我們還提供鬆脆的乾糧。兩者營養全面，相得益彰。

