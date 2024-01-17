All you need to know about the breed



Not all cats were created equal. The Sphynx is the most extra-ordinary of cats - no real coat to speak of?! - and the most typical of a-typical felines. Not just good but great natured, their doting expression shines out from lemon-shaped eyes crowned by inches-high ears. There’s no other way to put it: This is one cool cat.

Although the breed appears to be from the ancient world, they originate from the cold climes of Canada: in 1966, the first Sphynx cat was born to a domestic cat, and was nothing more than a genetic mutation. The breed has also been called by the name Canadian Hairless Cat.

The Sphynx cat temperament is divine. They are always up for a cuddle or a turn on your lap. This is a velcro-cat, for sure, both lively and affectionate. The breed adores to be held and truly craves attention, and when they don’t receive it, will all but get in your face to ask for more. Not a huge talker, the breed is nonetheless communicative, but it’s all because they dig being part of the pack.

Now, about that coat…that fur…that covering…The Sphynx is encased in a soft, fine down-like topper that doesn’t have many matches in the animal kingdom. Think Chamois. The breed can at times be totally hairless as well, thus sporting skin and nothing else. Applying a vet-approved moisturiser or scent-free oil is necessary to protect the coat - which means weekly baths with moisturising or baby shampoo to keep oils from mussing the furniture. The skin naturally folds over the Sphynx body.

As if all this wasn’t enough, the Sphynx cat fur comes in a variety of chic color combinations, ranging from blue, to black tortie and white, to red and white.

And don’t they just look super smart?? That’s because they are. Their wise gaze gives them a sort of feline one-upmanship, as if they possess all the knowledge in the world, if that’s alright with you. We’ll never know. And that is perfectly fine.