A kitten that’s been in contact with different people, noises and experiences from a very early age will be far more confident and comfortable. One of the key things here is ensuring that they are used to meeting and being stroked and handled by new people.



That being said, if you do too much the kitten might be overwhelmed and develop a negative association with the person or experience. So, be careful that your kitten always feels safe and pay close attention to their body language.

