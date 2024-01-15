The basics of kitten grooming
Why do you need to groom a kitten?
Cats and kittens are well-known for their cleanliness and grooming abilities, but as an owner there are times when you may need to step in and help.
Introducing your kitten to grooming from an early age can be a great bonding experience for you and your new pet. Your kitten will also grow accustomed to being handled, which will make grooming less stressful for them, and calmer for you in the future.
How to brush a kitten
While kittens can often manage their own grooming routine, regular brushing can remove any dead hair and dirt build-up that could otherwise cause hairballs.
Particular attention should be paid to the areas behind the ears, and under the chin and paws. These are the places where mats are most frequent, and are very difficult to unravel once formed.
Short hair
Weekly brushing will be enough to maintain a short-haired coat. First, use a grooming mitt to gently massage against the direction of your kitten's coat, removing any dead hair, skin or debris. After this, use a soft brush to gently ease out any tangles.
Mid-length and long hair
Conditioning sprays may be useful to help prevent mats in breeds with dense coats, such as the Norwegian Forest cat or Maine Coon.
Giving your kitten a bath
Bathe your kitten：Step 1
Encourage kitten and wet them with a sponge.
Step 2
Put warm water in the tub and put in kitten gently.
Step 3
Let the kitten gets used to the feeling of being in the water and praise them again.
Step 4
Clean its tail, chest and ilmbs with pet body wash gently.
Step 5
Pour water slowly over kitten's beck to flush out bubbles of pet shampoo.
Step 6
Use a clean towel to dry gently from abdomen and then to the back, tail and head.
Cleaning your kitten's ears
It's recommended to regularly check your kitten's ears for blockages, foreign objects, redness, itching, cuts or scratches and abnormal odours.
If your kitten's ears require cleaning at home, your vet may give you a specially formulated solution to use. Carefully squeeze a few drops into your kitten's ear canal, then gently massage the base of their ear. Finally, remove any residue with a clean compress. If you are ever unsure about your kitten's ear health, contact your vet for further guidance.
Caring for your kitten's teeth
It’s important that you maintain your kitten’s oral hygiene as tartar and plaque build-up can lead to tooth loss, inflamed gums and bad breath. You can start to brush your kitten's teeth carefully as soon as the majority of their milk teeth are complete. Their adult teeth will begin to come through at four months.
If you have any concerns about the condition of your kitten's teeth then speak to your vet.
How to brush your kitten's teeth
Kitten Growth Program
