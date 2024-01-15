Preparing for Arrival

The basics of kitten grooming

Ensuring your kitten is used to being handled from a young age will make grooming easier as they grow. Each cat breed has unique grooming needs and understanding that is key to maintaining your kitten's healthy coat.
Maine Coon Kitten sitting indoors licking its paw

Why do you need to groom a kitten?

Cats and kittens are well-known for their cleanliness and grooming abilities, but as an owner there are times when you may need to step in and help.  

As well as supporting your kitten's hygiene, grooming is a great way to familiarise yourself with their healthy skin, coat, eyes, ears and teeth. This will allow you to recognise when something may be cause for concern. 

Introducing your kitten to grooming from an early age can be a great bonding experience for you and your new pet. Your kitten will also grow accustomed to being handled, which will make grooming less stressful for them, and calmer for you in the future.

How to brush a kitten

While kittens can often manage their own grooming routine, regular brushing can remove any dead hair and dirt build-up that could otherwise cause hairballs.

Particular attention should be paid to the areas behind the ears, and under the chin and paws. These are the places where mats are most frequent, and are very difficult to unravel once formed.

Kitten lying down on a white blanket licking its paw

Short hair

Weekly brushing will be enough to maintain a short-haired coat. First, use a grooming mitt to gently massage against the direction of your kitten's coat, removing any dead hair, skin or debris. After this, use a soft brush to gently ease out any tangles.

Maine Coon Kitten lying down on a cat tree

Mid-length and long hair

A few minutes of brushing once or twice a week is suitable for mid-length coats, while kittens with long coats may require brushing daily.  A regular brush or large toothed metal comb is best for removing dirt and debris from these coat types. Care should be taken with combs as they go deeper into the fur than brushes, this means there's a greater risk of irritating the skin.

Conditioning sprays may be useful to help prevent mats in breeds with dense coats, such as the Norwegian Forest cat or Maine Coon.

Giving your kitten a bath

An important part of your kitten's grooming routine, particularly if they have a mid-length or long haired coat, is giving them a bath.

Bathe your kitten：Step 1

Encourage kitten and wet them with a sponge.

Step 2

Put warm water in the tub and put in kitten gently.

Step 3

Let the kitten gets used to the feeling of being in the water and praise them again.

Step 4

Clean its tail, chest and ilmbs with pet body wash gently.

Step 5

Pour water slowly over kitten's beck to flush out bubbles of pet shampoo.

Step 6

Use a clean towel to dry gently from abdomen and then to the back, tail and head.

Kitten being held by owner

Cleaning your kitten's ears

It's recommended to regularly check your kitten's ears for blockages, foreign objects, redness, itching, cuts or scratches and abnormal odours.

If your kitten's ears require cleaning at home, your vet may give you a specially formulated solution to use. Carefully squeeze a few drops into your kitten's ear canal, then gently massage the base of their ear. Finally, remove any residue with a clean compress. If you are ever unsure about your kitten's ear health, contact your vet for further guidance.

Kitten-sitting-down-licking-its-lips

Caring for your kitten's teeth

It’s important that you maintain your kitten’s oral hygiene as tartar and plaque build-up can lead to tooth loss, inflamed gums and bad breath. You can start to brush your kitten's teeth carefully as soon as the majority of their milk teeth are complete. Their adult teeth will begin to come through at four months.

If you have any concerns about the condition of your kitten's teeth then speak to your vet.

Bengal-kitten-yawning-next-to-a-window

How to brush your kitten's teeth

To brush your kittens teeth, use a special cat toothbrush and ask your vet for recommendations on the most suitable kitten toothpaste. Gently introduce the brush so that your kitten can get used to the feeling. Moving first from the molars, round to the incisors is believed to cause less discomfort to your kitten. Carefully brush in a circular motion, being careful not to damage the gums. 

