Bichon Frise

Intelligent, vivacious and rather energetic, the Bichon Frise is a fantastic addition to any family.
About the Bichon Frise

Bichon Frises have all the physical and behavioural qualities of the ideal companion dog, not least a great willingness to share their affections.

They have become a very popular companion dog throughout the globe. Bichon Frises are lively little dogs with expressive eyes and a happy-go-lucky, playful character.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Confident / Quiet / Sociable / Adaptable / Loving / Loyal

Key facts

Requires a lot of grooming
Garden not essential
Needs moderate training

