Different Breeds. Different Nutrition.
Tailored nutrition for pure-breed dogs
At Royal Canin, we believe that every dog is unique. We research breed-specific traits and combine scientific and nutritional research from our network of experts to create precise nutrition for your dog.
Breed Health Nutrition® features high-quality protein sources, unique nutrients, and designed with specific shape, size and texture for each dog’s facial and jaw structures and biting patterns.
Different dog breeds, different nutrition
The Golden Retriever and the Labrador Retriever may have part of their names in common, but they have more differences than you might think. That’s why their individual diets matter.
Labrador Retrievers
Both have a scissor bite, but Labrador Retrievers tend to eat more quickly, so they benefit from a kibble that helps them to slow down and encourages them to chew.
Labradors were bred to swim in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, so they have a huge appetite for calories; a carefully controlled diet can help them avoid becoming overweight.
Golden Retrievers
Golden Retrievers are prone to cardiac sensitivity and can benefit from nutrition that supports healthy cardiac function.Despite their similarities, the Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever can benefit from a diet of nutrients selected specifically for their breed.
Nutrition as unique as your dog
Royal Canin has developed formulas for a number of pure breed dogs
A lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.