Digestive care for dogs
Help your dog have a healthy gut with high-quality nutrients balanced to improve digestive comfort. It also helps to ensure your dog absorbs maximum nutrients from the food they eat.
Ideal stool quality for up to 97% of dogs
Our Digestive Care range is scientifically proven to help up to 97% of dogs to develop optimal stools that are neither too soft nor too hard. This testing was carried out at the Royal Canin kennels in France and with a panel of French dog breeders.
The nutrition behind digestive care
This formula is crafted to be gentle on your dog’s gut, as well as supporting their overall health. Larger dogs are more prone to soft stools while smaller dogs are more likely to be constipated. Our formula accounts for this with an ideal balance of fibres crafted to suit your dog’s size and digestion.
It also contains highly digestible proteins, plus a blend of prebiotics that feed the good bacteria in your dog’s intestines and are important for digestive health. Our smart cooking technique ensures the nutrients in this formula are more easily available for digestion.
Digestive Care - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes, and offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet and to support intestinal comfort.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.
Digestive care tips
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s gut healthy and prevent stools that are too soft or too hard.
Stick to dog food
If your dog feels like part of the family it can be tempting to feed them human food. Resist the temptation to do this, while also reducing fatty snacks, as both can add stress your dog’s tummy and lead to uncomfortable digestion.
Smaller portions
Feeding your dog too much at once can overload their digestive system. It may be best to divide your dog’s daily ration into two servings to give them chance to digest it properly. And always follow the amounts recommended on the pack.
Feeding routine
Dogs tend to thrive on routine. If you choose the right formula and follow a regular daily feeding schedule, your dog’s body will become used to this.