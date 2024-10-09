Your puppy looks sick. What should you do?

Looking after your puppy is a big responsibility that can feel overwhelming, more so if you’re a first-time pet owner. Puppies expend a lot of energy through playing, exploring the world and making new friends. This can make it challenging to know if your puppy is tired or if there’s something more serious going on.

Caring for a sick puppy is something you’d rather avoid. But as your puppy is growing, they can be more susceptible to health issues than adult dogs, due to their undeveloped immune system. This is why it’s crucial to stay on top of your puppy’s vaccination schedule. It will help to prevent infections and sometimes even deadly diseases.

When it comes to being a responsible pet owner, remain vigilant and know how to spot the symptoms of a sick puppy. This way, you can react swiftly and take the best course of action.