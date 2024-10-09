Your puppy looks sick. What should you do?
Looking after your puppy is a big responsibility that can feel overwhelming, more so if you’re a first-time pet owner. Puppies expend a lot of energy through playing, exploring the world and making new friends. This can make it challenging to know if your puppy is tired or if there’s something more serious going on.
Caring for a sick puppy is something you’d rather avoid. But as your puppy is growing, they can be more susceptible to health issues than adult dogs, due to their undeveloped immune system. This is why it’s crucial to stay on top of your puppy’s vaccination schedule. It will help to prevent infections and sometimes even deadly diseases.
When it comes to being a responsible pet owner, remain vigilant and know how to spot the symptoms of a sick puppy. This way, you can react swiftly and take the best course of action.
Let’s run through some well-known signs that could mean a sick puppy
- Bad breath
- Dry, cloudy or red eyes
- Dry skin or lesions
- Diarrhoea
- Joint stiffness
- Unjustified increase in thirst
- Excessive drooling
- Excessive licking or scratching
- Fatigue
- Vomiting
- Change in appetite
Is my puppy sick, tired or upset?
Those first few weeks with your puppy are precious as you get to know each other. The more observant you are, and the better you understand their character, the sooner you will see if something is off.
If you suspect that your puppy is more than just tired, take a step back and assess the past 24 hours. Has there been a change in their routine or environment that could be causing them stress? Has the temperature changed, leading to a loss of appetite or mild dehydration?
Trust your gut—you know best if your puppy is experiencing a common health problem or not. When in doubt, contact your vet. They may be able to handle your questions over the phone or via email. This will help you to have a clear read on the situation. It is always better to get a professional diagnosis than to not take any action.
Common illnesses seen in puppies
You want to build a healthy future for your puppy. They go through significant changes and growth in their first few months. Let’s take a more in-depth look at some of the illnesses they could face during this important phase.
Looking after your sick puppy
It is important to stay calm and patient if your puppy starts showing signs of being ill. They will pick up on any stress you are feeling, which will only add to their anxiety. Your role is to keep them comfortable and encourage them to rest. Make sure they have access to fresh water and make a note of their symptoms, as well as any changes in their behaviour. The quicker you act, the better.
You may have noticed that we always advise calling your vet if you have the slightest doubt about your puppy’s health. That’s because the relationship you and your puppy have with your vet is significant. They are your trustworthy ally when it comes to protecting your pet’s health. The more information you can provide them with, should you have a sick puppy on your hands, the faster they’ll know how to act.
