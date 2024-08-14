Preparing for Arrival

Collection

Welcoming home

Feeding

Growth Stages

Socialisation

Training and play

Grooming

Behaviour

Getting your puppy (and you) ready for their first vet visit

Congratulations, you are now a proud pet owner.

As you celebrate each milestone, from excitable puppy to well-behaved adult dog, you will be responsible for your dog’s overall health. Get a head start! Schedule the first vet visit for your new dog or puppy before even bringing them home.

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know for that important first trip to the vet. Vaccination schedules, waiting room nerves, ongoing health checks for puppies and dogs—we are here to guide you.

labrador puppy dog ​​asleep in the arms of a veterinary health professional
puppy at the veterinary clinic

Vets play a key role in your dog’s health

Your new puppy or dog's first vet visit should happen soon after you welcome them home.

Responsible breeders and animal shelters will have already carried out health checks on your dog or puppy. But the sooner they’re acquainted with a vet, the better.

Your vet is the person who can answer all your questions and help to keep your dog in good health. With time, they will know your dog’s health history intimately and have established a relationship with them. This will help in swiftly diagnosing and treating any future possible illnesses.

Vet examining puppy standing on table

No first visit surprises, please

It’s a good idea to find a vet and schedule the appointment in advance of picking up your new puppy or dog. Perhaps you already have one on speed dial, thanks to a current or previous pet.

If not, do some research in advance and be sure to visit or call the practice. This will help you to get a feel of the environment and staff.

  • Is it clean?
  • Are people welcoming?
  • Do they have good reviews?

On your first visit, be sure to take all relevant medical records with you. These will be used to create your dog or puppy’s medical file.

Woman using laptop computer while petting her dog

Let’s find the most adapted food!

Answer a few questions about your dog to discover a personalised food recommendation.

Get your recommendation

How to prepare your puppy or dog for their first vet visit?

It is important to help your new four-legged family member feel positive about the vet. Whether your pet is adopted or not, you should take the same care in your approach.

Here are four ways to properly prepare your pet for their first vet visit.

How your dog or puppy will be examined

During your pet’s first check-up, the vet may do the following:

  • Weigh your puppy or dog
  • Listen to their heart and lungs
  • Take their temperature (this can be done rectally)
  • Look at their teeth and gums
  • Check their eyes, ears, nose and feet
  • Check their skin and fur
  • Examine their lymph nodes and abdomen
  • This one isn’t always carried out but some vets may want to examine a stool sample, to see if worms are present

Once the check-up is complete, feel free to ask the vet any questions you may have concerning your new dog or puppy.

Be sure you fully understand how to administer any medication or treatments that the vet sends you home with.

Don’t forget to book a follow-up appointment for the required vaccinations for your puppy or dog.

Royal Canin Puppy Growth Program range

Our Puppy Growth Programme nutritional recommendations

Our products are designed to accompany your puppy’s growth, helping provide meaningful benefits thanks to specifically chosen nutrients for each stage of life.

View puppy productsDiscover puppy range
child smiling laying on carpet with two white puppies

 

Start right away with socialising your dog

The first three months of a dog’s life are a key moment in building their confidence. Your role as a responsible dog owner includes socialising your new canine as soon as possible.

A well-socialised dog should have confidence around people. When introduced to new sights, sounds, or places, they will not display signs of anxiety or aggression.

If your puppy comes from a responsible breeder, they should have benefited from careful exposure to new people and situations.

Even that first trip to the vet will be more stressful for a puppy or dog that hasn’t been socialised.

The training schedule for your new dog or puppy should therefore include socialisation. Here are the basics, to get you started:

  • Most things are foreign to your pet at this point, so gently introduce them to textures, sounds, smells, and people.
  • Involve family members in the socialisation process to keep your dog or puppy on their toes.
  • It’s important to find a healthy balance between not wrapping them up in cotton wool and not pushing them too hard.
  • Start socialising inside the home. Once they have had their vaccines, and you feel that they are ready, introduce your puppy or dog to external stimuli.
  • Check out puppy classes in your local area, which will expose your pet to other canines, in a safe and controlled environment.

If you’ve adopted an older dog, you’ll have to observe how they behave around other people and pets. Maybe you already discussed it in advance with the animal shelter.

It’s a good idea to take a positive reinforcement approach to your dog training sessions. By carefully showing them new places and people, you can help them to form positive associations. Praise them every time you reach a new milestone together. 

Labrador Retriever with toothbrush in mouth

Be proactive with a preventative care approach

There’s no fixed rule as to how often you should take your dog to the vet. It can depend on several factors, including age, breed specifics, lifestyle and general health.

However, be prepared to see your vet frequently during the first 12 months of welcoming a puppy or dog into your life:

  • On top of the required dog vaccinations, your vet will also need to take care of parasite prevention
  • Unexpected issues could come up, such as your dog being resistant to teeth cleaning, that require your vet to intervene
  • Monitor your puppy or dog’s growth pattern

Once your dog is an adult, they should be going to the vet for their annual vaccines, at the very least. Even if you think they’re in great health, it is always smart to book a yearly appointment. Once they are senior, more regular trips to the vet are also advised.

Regular check-ups are important because they allow your vet to track your dog’s overall health. There are things you can miss on a daily basis, such as gradual weight gain or dental issues. These can lead to more serious health issues if they are not spotted and treated properly.

You want your pet to be content and live a long, healthy life, so committing to preventative health care for your dog from day one is a sound investment.

Brown Border Collie being held by veterinarian

Find a vet

If your puppy's health seems unusual or is concerning, it is always advisable to consult a vet.

Vet Finder