Introducing your puppy to adults, children and pets
Even once your puppy’s comfortable with you and the rest of your household, they may be nervous with other new people. Here are our top tips for ensuring introductions are comfortable for them.
Limit visitor numbers
To avoid overwhelming your puppy, have as few visitors as possible in their first few days with you.
Gradual introductions
Meeting lots of people at once can be intimidating for a puppy, so give them chance to get used to each person individually.
Speak calmly
Ask people to keep their excitement at meeting your puppy under wraps and use a calm tone and gentle movements.
Let your puppy make the first move
Puppies can feel threatened if they’re approached too quickly or passed from person to person. It’s best to ask people to sit quietly and wait for your puppy to approach them.
Take it slowly
Give your puppy plenty of time to get to know each person. Positive experiences now will help when they encounter new people outside your home.
Watch their body language
Look out for signs that your puppy’s anxious such as avoiding eye contact or holding their tail low. If this happens, take them out of the room so they can have some quiet time alone.
It’s natural for children to be excited about getting a puppy. But it’s important you prepare them for how to behave and make sure they understand they have a role in their puppy’s development, safety and happiness.
Ask children to sit quietly
Teach children to sit still and let your puppy come to them so your puppy doesn’t become startled or frightened.
Teach careful handling
Show children how to stroke your puppy and pick them up by supporting their tummy and rear end. It’s best not to allow children to pick your puppy up at all in the early days though, and make sure they know not to hug or fuss the puppy too much.
Quiet time during sleeping and eating
To avoid bites and scratches, children must know to leave puppies alone while they’re eating and sleeping.
No teasing or excitement
Don’t allow children to tease your puppy with toys or food. And make sure they understand they need to stay calm and not treat them like a toy.
Always supervise
Children should never be left alone with a puppy, and an adult should always be there when children and puppies are playing together.
Pets can feel very territorial, so it’s important you introduce your new puppy to any other pets in a controlled, sensitive way. These are the important things to bear in mind.
