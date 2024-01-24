Whether your dog is still a puppy or is an adult, it’s important to consider how much exercise they need every day. No-one knows your pet better than you do, but if you’re wondering if your dog is getting enough exercise, here are some helpful points for you to consider.

A starting point is to consider the breed of your dog; different breeds will have varying energy levels and exercise requirements. Similarly, the amount of activity your dog needs will depend on their age and health. Some health conditions are associated with ageing, and it may be uncomfortable or painful for your senior dog to exercise in the way they once did.

Depending upon their size, age and breed your dog may need between 30 minutes to 2 hours of exercise per day. You can begin to work out how much exercise your dog needs each day by noticing how your pet behaves when you get home after a walk. Are they calmer? Do they seem content? If so, and if they’re happy when it’s time to pick up the leash and head outdoors, you’ve got it right. If you are unsure if your dog is getting enough or even too much exercise, speak to your vet who will be able to advise you.