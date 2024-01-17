A healthy weight begins at the start of your puppy’s life, with the right balance of nutrition and activity.

Puppies should be fed a diet of specially formulated puppy food to meet their nutritional needs until they finish growing. Generally, your puppy will need this special food portioned into 3 meals per day until the age of 6 months. Then, you can switch to two meals per day until the end of the growth period and beyond. Be sure to follow the feeding guidelines written on your food packs or consult your vet for the correct amount to feed your puppy at each meal.

While it’s tempting to show your affection for your puppy with treats, they should only be offered on rare occasions as they can lead to excessive weight gain. It’s always better to reward your puppy by petting them and using encouraging words. You can, however, use a few kibbles taken from their daily ration as a reward during puppy training sessions. What matters most is establishing the right food habits from the start.

Finally, note that once your puppy is spayed or neutered, their calorie requirements will decrease. If you’re unsure about adjusting portions for your puppy, it’s important to consult your vet.