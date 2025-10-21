Early Renal
Alimento secco per cani
IT - Alimento dietetico per cani adulti
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
Benefits: Early renal support / EPA + DHA / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal specifically formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in the early stages of kidney disease. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, and a moderate phosphorus content to help support your dog’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. EPA and DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support healthy renal function. This diet contains a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support your dog’s tissue and cells. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability
BENEFICI
Sostegno precoce alla funzionalità renale
Formulato con un livello di fosforo moderato, EPA+DHA e un complesso antiossidante per supportare i reni ai primi segni di compromissione.
EPA+DHA
EPA e DHA sono acidi grassi omega-3 a lunga catena che aiutano a supportare la funzionalità renale.
Complesso di antiossidanti
Arricchito con un complesso di antiossidanti per aiutare a contrastare l’azione dei radicali liberi, contribuendo a supportare tessuti e cellule.
INFORMAZIONI NUTRIZIONALI
|Peso del cane
|Magro
|Normale
|Sovrappeso
|Peso del cane (kg)
|Grammi
|Cup(s)
|Grammi
|Cup(s)
|Grammi
|Cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|90
|1+1/8
|79
|1
|68
|6/8
|6
|121
|1+4/8
|107
|1+2/8
|92
|1+1/8
|8
|151
|1+6/8
|133
|1+5/8
|114
|1+3/8
|10
|178
|2+1/8
|157
|1+7/8
|135
|1+5/8
|15
|241
|2+7/8
|212
|2+4/8
|183
|2+1/8
|20
|299
|3+4/8
|263
|3+1/8
|228
|2+6/8
|25
|354
|4+2/8
|311
|3+6/8
|269
|3+2/8
|30
|406
|4+7/8
|357
|4+2/8
|308
|3+5/8
|35
|455
|5+3/8
|401
|4+6/8
|346
|4+1/8
|40
|503
|6
|443
|5+2/8
|383
|4+4/8
|45
|550
|6+4/8
|484
|5+6/8
|418
|5
|50
|595
|7+1/8
|524
|6+2/8
|452
|5+3/8
|55
|639
|7+5/8
|563
|6+6/8
|486
|5+6/8
|60
|682
|8+1/8
|601
|7+1/8
|519
|6+1/8
|70
|766
|9+1/8
|674
|8
|582
|6+7/8
|80
|847
|10+1/8
|745
|8+7/8
|644
|7+5/8