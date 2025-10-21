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HomeCaniProdottiAlimenti dieteticiEarly Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal
Early Renal

Early Renal

Alimento secco per cani

IT - Alimento dietetico per cani adulti

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Formati disponibili

2 kgkg 2

7 kgkg 7

14 kgkg 14

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Disponibilità

Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.

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DETTAGLI PRODOTTO

Benefits: Early renal support / EPA + DHA / Antioxidant complex ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal specifically formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in the early stages of kidney disease. This diet is formulated with antioxidants, EPA and DHA, and a moderate phosphorus content to help support your dog’s kidneys at the first signs of impairment. EPA and DHA are long chain Omega-3 fatty acids that help to support healthy renal function. This diet contains a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support your dog’s tissue and cells. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Early Renal is also available as wet food with thin slices in gravy.* *Subject to product availability

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BENEFICI

Sostegno precoce alla funzionalità renale

Formulato con un livello di fosforo moderato, EPA+DHA e un complesso antiossidante per supportare i reni ai primi segni di compromissione.

EPA+DHA

EPA e DHA sono acidi grassi omega-3 a lunga catena che aiutano a supportare la funzionalità renale.

Complesso di antiossidanti

Arricchito con un complesso di antiossidanti per aiutare a contrastare l’azione dei radicali liberi, contribuendo a supportare tessuti e cellule.

INFORMAZIONI NUTRIZIONALI

Quali sono le indicazioni di smaltimento dell’imballo del mio prodotto Royal Canin®?

Ci preoccupiamo della salute e del benessere del tuo animale ma anche dell’ambiente in cui vivono. Qui puoi trovare le informazioni necessarie per lo smaltimento dell’imballo dei tuoi prodotti Royal Canin®Scarica la guida
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