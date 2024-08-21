Cat care when on holiday: preparing your feline friend

First things first: you need to decide where to leave your cat while on holiday. Preferred options include trustworthy friends or family, a well-known cat boarder, a neighbour or professional pet-sitter.

You’ll then need to check that you have enough food, litter and other supplies for your cat to cover their needs for the duration of your holiday.

Does your cat have any health issues? The holiday cat-sitter will need to be briefed on their medical history and medication schedule. They’ll also need to have your vet’s contact details to hand.

Whoever looks after your kitten or cat while you’re on holiday should have the full rundown on their preferred daily routine. This will make sure that your kitty is as content as be, getting their regular meals, training sessions, playtime and required medication.