Indoor cats vs outdoor cats: should you let your kitten outside?

Weighing up whether you should let your kitten or cat outside is a big decision for a pet owner. You’ll need to think about several factors, not only about the benefits for outdoor cats, but also how to keep cats safe outside. With some preparation and research, you can minimise the risks for your pet—and the stress for you, their owner—if you decide to introduce your cat to the outside world.

white cat with grey ears and green eyes lays on a white chair

What age can kittens go outside?

The answer, no matter what, is that they definitely shouldn’t go outside until a week after your kitten’s initial vaccinations are complete, so around 13-14 weeks old. Any earlier than that and your outdoor cat is at risk of picking up diseases such as cat flu. But ideally, your kitten should be a little older, around six months old (and definitely neutered), before they venture out alone. Younger kittens can, however, go outside accompanied by their owners.

What are the benefits of letting your cat outside?

There are benefits for outdoor cats, who get to roam, play and use their natural instincts as they would in the wild. Your outdoor cat will certainly get plenty of exercise and stay far from bored thanks to all the mental stimulation. They’ll also be able to scratch trees and fences, helping keep their claws and muscles in good condition.

What are the biggest risks for outdoor cats?

‘Is it safe to let my cat outside?’ is a question most new cat owners ask themselves early on in their pet-owning adventure. Closely followed by ‘how to let my cat outside without them running away?’. The list of risks outdoor cats face is fairly intimidating: diseases, parasites, fights with other cats, injuries, poisoning, cars and yes, getting lost or even stolen.

Indoor cats do face some risks too, most notably obesity and the health problems that can go alongside it if they are not active enough, but it’s fair to say that risks for outdoor cats outweigh those experienced by their indoor counterparts.

Fluffy siberian cat sitting on the wicker rug

How to introduce cats to the outside world

Whether or not to let your cat outside is a decision only you can make, but knowing more about how to keep cats safe outside, or at least reduce the risks, should help you decide. Once you’ve made the choice, the preparations for letting your cat outside for the first time should begin, well in advance of their first outing.

Before your cat’s first outing, think about…

kitten jumping through flowers

 

The big day: how to introduce cats to the outside

Choose a quiet day

If there’s a huge party or noisy building works going on at your neighbour’s house, consider postponing your cat’s first foray into the big, wide world in favour of a calmer day.

Make use of your kitten’s internal clock

Plan your kitten’s early outings for just before mealtimes, so you can rattle a bowl of kibble to tempt them back inside if necessary. But don’t start feeding your cat outside—when you want them to come back in, the lure of the food bowl may be useful.

Supervise at first

Early outings should not last too long. Leave the door open while you go outside and let your cat decide if they want to follow. The important thing is not really training your cat to go outside but making sure they are comfortable getting back in. Once you’re confident they can manage, you can start to leave them, for short periods at first

Be cautious, but trust your cat

It’s nerve-wracking to let your beloved pet outside for the first time, but once you’ve made the decision and taken all the necessary precautions, try to relax and enjoy your cat’s appreciation of the fresh air and greenery.

New territory: letting your cat out for the first time after moving

A house move can be stressful enough for humans, let alone felines. After the upheaval of the move, it’s best to keep your pet inside for a few weeks while they acclimatise to their new home, before letting them explore their al fresco territory. Take the opportunity to check the outdoor surroundings yourself: is the garden securely enclosed and free of dangers? Are there risks to be aware of nearby such as busy roads?

A cautious and patient approach is also important if you’re letting an indoor cat venture out for the first time. Letting indoor cats outside requires patience. First, let your pet get used to their new home and recover from the stress of the move. If you’re letting your cat out for the first time because they are new to your household, you should also keep them indoors for at least two to three weeks.

Indoor cats vs outdoor cats: what’s the answer?

As a responsible cat owner, you want the best for your pet, and that includes mental wellbeing as well as good nutrition and optimal health. The outside world provides many opportunities for play and stimulation. Outdoor cats certainly seem to be living their best life, chasing crunchy leaves, pouncing on flies or scratching their claws on the bark of trees.

But there is a downside: research shows that outdoor versus indoor cats’ life expectancy is much lower. They may not be out in the fresh air, but indoor cats can be healthier than outdoor cats, protected from risks including cars, fights with other animals, diseases and poisonous plants.

That’s not to say cats should not be allowed out—as their owner it’s up to you to decide whether it is safe to let your cat outside and whether their enjoyment of nature outweighs the inevitable risks.

Indoor cats can thrive in the right enriching environment. These tips will help you add stimulation and exercise to their surroundings.

  • A vantage point. Cats appreciate a high perch from which to observe
  • Hiding places. Either a cat tree with cubby holes or a plain old cardboard box
  • Plenty of toys. Feathers or foam balls to bat
  • Regular play sessions. Playtime with you is always fun
  • Scratching posts. Important for keeping your cat’s claws and muscles in good shape

If you do decide to let your kitten outside, the right preparations should help your cat benefit from their excursions, and you should feel relaxed in the knowledge that you’ve done everything you can to help keep them safe.

