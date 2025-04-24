Preventative veterinary care for your cat

How often should your cat go to the vet?

Studies show cat owners are less likely to take their pets to the vet for annual health checks than dog owners. Even if cats tend to live longer than their canine friends, a yearly check-up can help your veterinarian identify any issues, pick up the first signs of disease early and reduce the impact of those diseases over the long term. And that's a win for both your pet and you. Vet visits are always important, but even more so for senior cats.

What happens during your cat’s annual health check?

Your veterinarian will ask questions about your cat’s lifestyle and environment. The answers provide clues that can impact your cat’s health.

Your cat’s survival instinct makes them hide pain and discomfort. Feline health changes can develop gradually. Even if we monitor our cat's health carefully, untrained eyes may not notice those changes—but the annual wellness exam will.