Aroma Exigent
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for very fussy adult cats over 1 year old
What is the right portion?
2kg
4kg
Aromatic attraction
Some fussy cats are most attracted by a fish-based aromatic profile. ROYAL CANIN® has developed AROMA EXIGENT, a specific formula including fish protein which creates a unique aromatic profile, to stimulate the natural preference of these cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
COMPOSITION: maize, dehydrated fish, animal fats, wheat, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, vegetable protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, maize flour, vegetable fibres, minerals, beet pulp, yeasts and parts thereof, soya oil, fish oil, borage oil. ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 27500 IU, Vitamin D3: 700 IU, E1 (Iron): 38 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 50 mg, E6 (Zinc): 180 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 33% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 8.2% - Crude fibres: 3.3%. * L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat's weight
|Under weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|52 g
|44 g
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|54 g
|43 g
|5 kg
|75 g
|63 g
|50 g
|6 kg
|-
|72 g
|57 g