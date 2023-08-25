BABYCAT MILK
Powder Food For Cat
Sizes available
1 x 300g
Brain development with DHA
Brain development with DHA : Formulated with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.
Immune system health
Immune system health : Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system.
Microbiome support
Microbiome support : Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE : The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer (see user guide).
Milk replacer for kittens Formulated with key nutrients found in mother's milk
NURSING KIT INCLUDED
