HomeCatProductsRetail ProductsBritish Shorthair Adult
British Shorthair Adult
British Shorthair Adult
British Shorthair Adult
British Shorthair Adult
British Shorthair Adult

British Shorthair Adult

Dry Food For Cat

Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

4 kgkg 4

10 kgkg 10

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PRODUCT DETAILS

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old.

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BENEFITS

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

L - Carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, helping support healthy fat metabolism.

Special british shorthair jaw

This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Bone & joint health

The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. Bone & joint health: Formulated to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA).

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Charming chubby-face

Full broad chest Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face

Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine

Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine

Muscle tone

The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. Muscle tone: An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION