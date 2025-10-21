British Shorthair Adult

PRODUCT DETAILS
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult British Shorthair cats - Over 12 months old.
BENEFITS
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
L - Carnitine
Enriched with L-carnitine, helping support healthy fat metabolism.
Special british shorthair jaw
This specially designed large curvy-shaped kibble is adapted to the British Shorthair cat’s broad jaw. The unique kibble facilitates grasping and encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Bone & joint health
The British Shorthair’s powerful, stocky body can place stress on her bones and joints. Bone & joint health: Formulated to help support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with Omega 3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA).
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA & DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Charming chubby-face
Full broad chest Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face
Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine
Exclusive formula - L-carnitine & taurine
Muscle tone
The British Shorthair cat has a sturdy, heavy and muscular body. Muscle tone: An adapted level of protein contributes to maintaining muscle mass.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Cat weight
|Low energy needs
|Moderate energy needs
|3 to 4 kg
|34 - 41 g
|42 - 52 g
|5 to 6 kg
|49 - 55 g
|61 - 69 g
|7 to 8 kg
|62 - 68 g
|77 - 85 g