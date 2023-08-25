PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support healthy digestion. Thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) and a blend of prebiotics and fibres (including psyllium), this formula helps to support healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet helped participating cats achieve over 95% healthy stool quality in just 10 days. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is also available in 2 different wet food textures: gravy and loaf. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study

