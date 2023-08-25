DIGESTIVE CARE
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for adult cats
Sizes available
400g
4kg
PRECISELY BALANCED FORMULATION
ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE This formula is a precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility
DIGESTIVE CARE
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion.
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|35 g (3/8 cup)
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|4 kg
|43 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|5 kg
|50 g (4/8 cup)
|62 g (5/8 cup)
|6 kg
|57 g (5/8 cup)
|71 g (6/8 cup)
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support healthy digestion. Thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) and a blend of prebiotics and fibres (including psyllium), this formula helps to support healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet helped participating cats achieve over 95% healthy stool quality in just 10 days. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is also available in 2 different wet food textures: gravy and loaf. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study