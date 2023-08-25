DIGESTIVE CARE

Dry Food For Cat

Complete feed for adult cats

Sizes available

400g

4kg

What is the right portion?
PROVEN RESULTS

PROVEN RESULTS Over 95% healthy stool quality in 10 days.* *Royal Canin internal study.

PRECISELY BALANCED FORMULATION

ROYAL CANIN® DIGESTIVE CARE This formula is a precisely balanced nutrition that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibres, including psyllium, to promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE A SENSITIVE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM? A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in poor stool quality, which can be a sign of poor digestion.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help support healthy digestion. Thanks to the inclusion of highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.) and a blend of prebiotics and fibres (including psyllium), this formula helps to support healthy stool quality. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet helped participating cats achieve over 95% healthy stool quality in just 10 days. ROYAL CANIN® Digestive Care is also available in 2 different wet food textures: gravy and loaf. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love. *Royal Canin internal study

