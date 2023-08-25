HAIR & SKIN CARE
Dry Food For Cat
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
DOES YOUR CAT HAVE AN ITCHY SKIN AND A POOR COAT CONDITION? The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage her skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.
PROVEN RESULTS
Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
ENRICHED WITH VITAMINS, OMEGA-3 & 6
ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA.