HAIR & SKIN CARE

HAIR & SKIN CARE

Dry Food For Cat

Sizes available

400g

2kg

4kg

10kg

What is the right portion?
Find a retailer

HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

DOES YOUR CAT HAVE AN ITCHY SKIN AND A POOR COAT CONDITION? The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage her skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.

PROVEN RESULTS

Over 90% of owners observed good skin and coat quality when fed with ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE after 3 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study

ENRICHED WITH VITAMINS, OMEGA-3 & 6

ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids including GLA, EPA and DHA.

PRODUCT DETAILS

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025