HAIR&SKIN CARE Thin slices in gravy

Sizes available
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
Supports a healthy skin and a shiny coat
PROVEN RESULTS OVER 90% OF OWNERS OBSERVED GOOD SKIN AND COAT QUALITY AFTER 3 WEEKS*
ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE Formulated to care for your cat's skin and help her maintain a full, healthy and shiny coat. To help support and nourish her skin, this formula contains omega-3, including EPA and DHA, and omega-6 fatty acids.
SKIN & COAT CARE PROGRAM: 1. Try ROYAL CANIN® HAIR & SKIN CARE dry food as the perfect complement to this wet formula. 2. You can help protect your cat's skin by keeping her bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. 3. Brush your cat routinely to remove excess hair and irritants and always use cat-friendly products when grooming. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.
Does your cat have itchy skin and a poor coat condition? The general condition of your cat's skin and coat is a good indicator of her overall health. A healthy coat should be shiny and smooth. Too much grooming or scratching can damage her skin, disrupting the protective skin barrier. This formula nourishes her beautiful skin and coat from the inside out.