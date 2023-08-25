HAIRBALL CARE
Dry Food For Cat
Sizes available
2kg
4kg
IS YOUR CAT PRONE TO HAIRBALLS? Cats spend a large portion of their day grooming, and therefore can swallow a large quantity of hair. This ingested hair can accumulate in the digestive tract, forming hairballs which can be either regurgitated or eliminated through the stools. For some cats, the accumulated hair leads to discomfort and more serious problems.
PROVEN RESULTS: The exclusive use of ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE dry formula reduces hairball formation in 14 days* *Royal Canin internal study
ROYAL CANIN® HAIRBALL CARE This precisely balanced nutritional formula naturally helps reduce hairball formation. The exclusive HAIRBALL CARE complex is composed of a specific blend of natural dietary fibres, including psyllium, to help naturally stimulate intestinal transit. As a consequence, hair swallowed daily can be eliminated in the stools, rather than building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|36 g (3/8 cup)
|45 g (4/8 cup)
|4 kg
|44 g (4/8 cup)
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|5 kg
|52 g (4/8 cup)
|65 g (6/8 cup)
|6 kg
|59 g (5/8 cup)
|74 g (6/8 cup)
|Cat Weight
|INACTIVE (low energy needs)
|IDEAL WEIGHT (normal energy needs)
|3 kg
|17 g (1/8 cup)
|26 g (2/8 cup)
|4 kg
|25 g (2/8 cup)
|36 g (3/8 cup)
|5 kg
|33 g (3/8 cup)
|46 g (4/8 cup)
|6 kg
|40 g (4/8 cup)
|55 g (5/8 cup)
ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help reduce hairball formation. Thanks to a specific blend of natural dietary fibres (including psyllium), ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit. This means that hair swallowed by your cat can be eliminated in their stools instead of building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet reduced hairball formation in participating cats in just 14 days. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available in 2 different wet food textures: gravy and jelly. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love.*Royal Canin internal study