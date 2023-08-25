PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to help reduce hairball formation. Thanks to a specific blend of natural dietary fibres (including psyllium), ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care helps to naturally stimulate intestinal transit. This means that hair swallowed by your cat can be eliminated in their stools instead of building up in the stomach and being regurgitated.ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care has proven results. Our study* showed that this diet reduced hairball formation in participating cats in just 14 days. ROYAL CANIN® Hairball Care is also available in 2 different wet food textures: gravy and jelly. A mixture of both wet food and dry food provides the variety cats love.*Royal Canin internal study

