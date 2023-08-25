PRODUCT DETAILS

Indoor, adult cats like yours require a complete and balanced diet to ensure optimal health as they start to face the first signs of ageing. Suitable for cats aged 7 or over, ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult, indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is enriched with targeted nutrients, such as: green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support your cat as it faces the first signs of ageing. Specific protein (L.I.Ps) has been selected for its high digestibility. Protein with high digestibility helps to reduce not only the quantity of your cat's stools, but the odour as well. It's important that your mature cat gets nutrients that help to support a healthily functioning urinary system. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor 7+ is formulated to do just that. By helping to enhance and maintain urinary function, your cat can face the first signs of ageing comfortably.

