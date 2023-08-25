KITTEN
Dry Food For Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens (up to 12 months old)
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
BRAIN DEVELOPMENT
From one month onwards, it is a time of discovery for your kitten: new people, possibly other pets, a new home and world to explore. Royal Canin Kitten food is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support a kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.
CONTAINS NATURAL ANTIOXIDANTS
Our product range is naturally preserved with no added artificial preservatives, coloring or flavoring***. ***For dry products only.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
The importance of the bacteria in the guts (microbiota) is so important because good digestion is mandatory for every organ to appropriately absorb nutrients. Royal Canin Kitten food provides a combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
NUTRITION FOR THE GROWTH STAGE
At 4 months old, a kitten’s growth rate changes with rising energy levels to support growing bones and muscles. This formula contains an adapted content of protein, vitamins and minerals for the second stage of kittenhood until 1 year old.
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
As your kitten grows, she will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually and will soon replace the declining immunity provided by the mother. Support the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of scientifically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
|Kitten's age (months)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|0.48 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (grams/day)
|29g
|48g
|61g
|66g
|69g
|67g
|64g
|61g
|58g
|55g
|53g
|51g
|Kitten's age (months)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|Kitten's weight (kg)
|0.48 - 0.9
|0.8 - 1.2
|1.4 - 2.1
|1.8 - 2.75
|2.1 - 3
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.4 - 3.9
|2.7 - 4
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|2.9 - 5
|Rationing (grams/day)
|Use BABY CAT MOUSSE ONLY
|1 pouch + 27g
|1 pouch + 40g
|1 pouch + 45g
|1 pouch + 48g
|1 pouch + 46g
|1 pouch + 43g
|1 pouch + 40g
|1 pouch + 37g
|1 pouch + 34g
|1 pouch + 31g
|1 pouch + 30g
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet contains adapted levels of protein, minerals, and vitamins to help satisfy your kitten’s rising energy levels and support growing bones and muscles. It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Kitten has also been specially designed for your kitten’s tiny mouth. A mechanical brushing effect as your kitten chews helps to support dental health. By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly.