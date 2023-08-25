Mother & Babycat
Dry Food For Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
Immune system support
Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother’s colostrum decreases gradually. Mother & Babycat helps support the 1st age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Special easy weaning
Adapted kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate the transition from milk to solid food.
Enriched with DHA
DHA helps support the kitten’s cerebral development during gestation and lactation.
Digestive health
Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Kitten's age
|Kitten's weight
|Dry food only
|Dry & wet food
|1 month
|0.4 kg
|26 g
|5 g + 1/2 pouch
|2 months
|1 kg
|45 g
|22 g + 1/2 pouch
|3 months
|1.3 kg
|57 g
|13 g + 1 pouch
|4 months
|2 kg
|61 g
|16 g + 1 pouch
|Gestating queen
|4 kg
|62 - 96 g
|16 - 50 g + 1 pouch