Mother & Babycat

Dry Food For Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for the queen and her kittens - Gestating and lactating queen - 1st age kittens (from 1 to 4 months old) during weaning.

Immune system support

Between 4 and 12 weeks after birth, the natural immunity acquired from the mother’s colostrum decreases gradually. Mother & Babycat helps support the 1st age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Special easy weaning

Adapted kibble that can be easily rehydrated to facilitate the transition from milk to solid food.

Enriched with DHA

DHA helps support the kitten’s cerebral development during gestation and lactation.

Digestive health

Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

